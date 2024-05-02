Scattered Rain With High Sea Predicted For Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The weather this weekend will see thundery rain with strong wind and high sea, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In its forecast for the weekend, it said that the temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

Apart from warning of rain and high sea offshore on all three days, it added that there will be 5-15 KT Southeasterly-Southwesterly wind gusting to 20KT at certain places.

The sea height is expected to be 2-4ft, at times rising to 9ft.