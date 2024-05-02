               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Scattered Rain With High Sea Predicted For Weekend


5/2/2024 9:27:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The weather this weekend will see thundery rain with strong wind and high sea, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In its forecast for the weekend, it said that the temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

Apart from warning of rain and high sea offshore on all three days, it added that there will be 5-15 KT Southeasterly-Southwesterly wind gusting to 20KT at certain places.

The sea height is expected to be 2-4ft, at times rising to 9ft.

MENAFN02052024000063011010ID1108166668


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search