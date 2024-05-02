Russia Will Definitely Be Held Accountable For Use Of Chemical Weapons - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has welcomed the decision of the United States to impose additional restrictive measures against Russia related to the aggressor state's unleashing a full-scale war against Ukraine and the use of chemical weapons.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine .

The foreign ministry expresses gratitude to the American side for the fact that, as a result of fruitful cooperation with Ukraine, the evidence of the systematic use of chlorpicrin by the Russian Federation in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention was naturally reflected in official statements by the United States government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia continues to use chloropicrin and special munitions equipped with hazardous chemicals against the military of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. A large number of the munitions used were hand-held gas grenades of various types, which are riot control agents and are prohibited for use as a means of warfare under Article I, paragraph 5, of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Despite the reaction of the international community, the aggressor state continues to disregard and grossly violate international law, the Ministry noted and assured that the competent authorities of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures, including pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings, to bring the perpetrators of the Russian Federation to justice.

"The flywheel of justice is working. No country or official will be immune from liability for the crimes committed. Russia will definitely be brought to justice, and the perpetrators will be brought before a fair international court," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

On May 2, the United States announced new sanctions against Russia for violating the global ban on chemical weapons through the use of chlorpicrin against Ukrainian soldiers.

As Stratcom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, the occupiers most often use grenades of the K-51, RGR, and RG-V types. All of them contain the dangerous chemical agent CS, prohibited by Article 1, paragraph 5, of the Chemical Weapons Convention.