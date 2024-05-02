Recovery In Mykolaiv Region Slowed Down Somewhat - Head Of RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pace of recovery in Mykolaiv region has slowed down somewhat due to the redistribution of personal income tax and the focus of foreign partners on the production of weapons for the Armed Forces.

The head of the regional military administration (RMA), Vitaliy Kim, said this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The pace of recovery in Mykolaiv region has slowed down a bit. This is due to the redistribution of personal income tax to the military and law enforcement and the focus on the production of weapons by our foreign partners," Kim said.

According to him, about 30 percent of all that was destroyed has been restored in the region. However, this is not proportional.

"Most of the critical and social infrastructure has been restored, and unfortunately, less housing has been restored," the RMA chief added.

He also noted that negotiations are currently underway with representatives of large businesses that have been relocated to return to the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 15,000 different facilities were damaged in Mykolaiv region during the full-scale invasion. 99% of critical infrastructure facilities, 44% of schools, 15% of kindergartens and 8% of private homes have been restored.