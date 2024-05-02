Russians Use Kamikaze Drones Over ZNPP Reactors Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has obtained evidence indicating that the Russian military has employed kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the temporarily seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

In a statement on its website , DIU said that with the help of electronic intelligence means, it was possible to obtain video footage from an enemy FPV UAV. It contains the UT4D marking, which indicates that the Russian Defense Ministry supplied the drone to the invading forces.

The flight path of the Russian kamikaze drone was over the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in a direction towards the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol and Marhanets communities, which are subject to constant enemy attacks.

Earlier, DIU representative Andriy Cherniak underscored that Russians use the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP to launch drones, taking advantage of the lack of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces' ability to return fire in the 1.5 km zone around the plant.

According to intelligence, the Russians have equipped launch pads for their drones right next to the sixth reactor of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Since last summer, the invaders have also been using the territory of the nuclear power plant to train FPV drone pilots. This is done by the so-called "Archangel" school, which is funded by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The listed facts and evidence are yet another evidence of the criminal and irresponsible activities of the aggressor state of Russia at the nuclear facility it occupies, which could have catastrophic consequences," DIU stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since early March 2022. During this time, the NPP has experienced eight complete blackouts and a single partial one.

Photo: bbc