Delhi Police Nab Teenager Wanted For Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) A teenager, allegedly hired by a man to kill his son, was arrested by the Crime Branch, said a Delhi Police official, adding that the accused was on the run since the commission of the crime in March.

The 18-year-old accused was identified as Lakshay a.k.a Ankush, a resident of Devli.

According to police, on March 7, one Gaurav was attacked with an iron rod and scissors in the Tigri area and was declared brought dead to the Max Hospital.

During the probe, it was revealed that Gaurav's father was the main conspirator of the murder. He engaged three boys namely Lakshay, Sahil and Abhishek in his plan to kill his son.

“Two accused were arrested by the local police and Lakshay had been absconding since then,” said the official.

However, recently, input was received that a wanted criminal, Lakshay, was hiding somewhere in Mumbai.“Furthermore reliable information was collected and it was found that Lakhshay was coming from Mumbai to Delhi and would meet his sister in front of Batra Hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel.

On April 26, based on manual information, a trap was laid near Batra Hospital, Delhi and Lakshay was arrested.

On interrogation, Lakshay disclosed that he was in touch with the father of the deceased, who had allured him and his accomplices by the offer of Rs 75,000 for murdering his son.

“On the intervening night of March 6 and 7, all of them executed the murder. After committing the murder, Lakshay was evading his arrest and hiding somewhere in Mumbai. After that he came to Delhi to meet his sister,” the DCP added.