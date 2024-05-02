EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Conference

Press Release // May 02, 2024 Formycon hosts conference call on the results of the first quarter 2024 Planegg-Martinsried – Formycon AG (FWB: FYB, 'Formycon') today announced details of the conference call to release the results of the first quarter 2024 on May 08, 2024 . The management board will discuss the company's developments and key financial figures and will provide an outlook for the year 2024. The conference call, which will be broadcasted live on the internet, will take place on May 08, 2024, at 3:00 PM (CEST) in English. To join via phone, please register at:

You will then receive a confirmation email with the telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call. The presentation and audio can be accessed via the following webcast link:

Following a short presentation, the Executive Board will be available to answer analysts' questions. A recording of the conference call can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: Formycon in dialogue In addition, representatives of the Executive Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks: May 13 – 15, 2024

Equity Forum Spring Conference 2024

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO)

Frankfurt



May 15 – 17, 2024

Hauck Aufhäuser Stockpicker Summit

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Kitzbühel



May 21 – 23, 2024

Berenberg European Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

New York City



June 3, 2024

mwb Research Roundtable

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO), Nicola Mikulcik (CBO), Dr. Andreas Seidl (CSO)

Virtual



June 5 – 6, 2024

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

New York City



June 6 – 7, 2024

Warburg Highlights

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO)

Hamburg



June 25 – 27, 2024

Stifel European Healthcare Summit

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Lyon



Please find our current Events at:



About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Another five biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at:

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare providers. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.



