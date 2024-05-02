PM Modi's Photo Missing From Covid Vaccine Certificates Due To Model Code Of Conduct: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Union health ministry has implemented a significant alteration to the CoWIN certificates for Covid-19 vaccinations, removing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previously, these certificates prominently featured PM Modi's image along with a quote stressing India's collective determination to combat the coronavirus.

Although the quote – "Together, India will defeat COVID-19" – remains attributed to the prime minister, his name has been excluded from the certificates.

The decision to remove PM Modi's image comes amidst discussions surrounding Covishield, manufactured by AstraZeneca, and its potential association with Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a rare side effect involving blood clotting. This development has prompted many in India to reevaluate their vaccination certificates.

Officials from the ministry of health and family welfare clarified that the image was removed due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

This isn't the first time PM Modi's photo being removed from Covid vaccination certificates. In 2022, the Prime Minister's photograph was similarly removed from certificates issued in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa – mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of assembly elections in those states.

The inclusion of PM Modi's picture on vaccination certificates had previously sparked controversy in 2021, culminating in a dispute in the Kerala high court. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan had remarked in response to the contention that certificates issued in other countries did not feature elected leaders' photos, "They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM."

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has accused the BJP government of disregarding the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and demanded compensation for the families of those who died due to heart attacks or similar reasons after receiving the Covishield vaccine.

However, doctors associated with the Gujarat BJP cited a study by an expert panel in the state, establishing no direct link between Covid-19 vaccines and blood clotting leading to heart attacks.

In India, AstraZeneca partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the vaccine. Gujarat Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil questioned why data collection was not conducted despite WHO's advisory.

