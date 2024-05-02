Satyajit Ray 104Th Birth Anniversary: Only Indian Filmmaker To Receive Honourary Oscar Award

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Satyajit Ray, the director who gave Indian cinema a distinct identity worldwide, was born 104 years ago.

There are very few Indians who have received the Oscar Award,

cinema's

top distinction internationally.

Usually, the filmmakers who get this coveted honour are American citizens who

created

Hollywood films, particularly in the past.

Satyajit Ray, one of India's most recognised directors, received an Honorary Award from the Academy during the 64th Academy Awards in 1992. This distinction is equivalent to a Lifetime Achievement Award in India. Satyajit Ray, the first Indian to win an Oscar in this category, was not present to claim the award in person. Unfortunately, his bad health caused this.

Received Oscar Award at his dead bed

Satyajit Ray was ill in

Kolkata during the 64th Academy Awards. He could not secure a trip to Los Angeles, but his video message was shown at the event at the Dolby Theatre. Audrey Hepburn announced Ray's prize, describing his work as 'a remarkable command of the craft of motion pictures and his profound compassion, which has had an everlasting influence on filmmakers and fans throughout the world.'

Satyajit Ray's acceptance speech



Satyajit Ray is shown making

a speech while laying on the bed, with the Golden Oscar award in his hands.

'It is an extraordinary experience for me to be here tonight to receive this wonderful award, which is certainly the best achievement of my filmmaking career,' said the visionary filmmaker.



Satyajit Ray died 23 days after receiving the

award

the only Indian to have received an honorary Oscar. Ray is regarded as one of the world's greatest directors, having produced several masterpieces such as 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata', 'Mahanagar', 'Sonar Kela', and 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi'.

