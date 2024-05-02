AKS Machine Gun Found In Binagadi District Of Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of police investigations, 1 AKS machine gun wasfound in Baku city, Binagadi district.

Azernews reports, citing the release made by the PenitentiaryService of the Ministry of Justice.

It was reported that, as a result of the operation and searchconducted by the operative apparatus of the Penitentiary Servicetogether with the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,one AKS automatic weapon belonging to Chobanov Nicat Gurbat ogluand one machine gun case containing 10 bullets of 5.45 calibre werefound in the territory of Cicek settlement of Binagadidistrict.

The fact is being investigated.