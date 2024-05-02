(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) --
1977 -- A diwaniya (social gathering) for traditional poets opened in Kuwait.
1991 -- UN Secretary General formed a committee with a mandate of demarcating borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 687, approved on April 5, 1991. The five-member committee held its first meeting on May 23, 1991.
2000 -- Georgetown University granted State of Kuwait full membership in the elite club in recognition of the nation's support of the university's activities.
2001 -- UN children agency (UNCEF) selected Kuwait's actress Suad Abdullah as a representative in the State of Kuwait, the first in the Gulf to hold this position.
2010 -- Kuwait won four silver and three bronze medals in the world fencing championship for the disabled in Montreal, Canada, Category A and B in Epee.
2010 -- Khalifa Bader, a leading singer in the 1960s and 1970s, passed away at age of 65.
2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum International opened a Blending Plant for lubricants in Antwerp, Belgium. (end) bs
MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108164779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.