1977 -- A diwaniya (social gathering) for traditional poets opened in Kuwait.

1991 -- UN Secretary General formed a committee with a mandate of demarcating borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 687, approved on April 5, 1991. The five-member committee held its first meeting on May 23, 1991.

2000 -- Georgetown University granted State of Kuwait full membership in the elite club in recognition of the nation's support of the university's activities.

2001 -- UN children agency (UNCEF) selected Kuwait's actress Suad Abdullah as a representative in the State of Kuwait, the first in the Gulf to hold this position.

2010 -- Kuwait won four silver and three bronze medals in the world fencing championship for the disabled in Montreal, Canada, Category A and B in Epee.

2010 -- Khalifa Bader, a leading singer in the 1960s and 1970s, passed away at age of 65.

2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum International opened a Blending Plant for lubricants in Antwerp, Belgium.