Why Is Salman Khan Trending On Social Media After Goldy Brar Was Reported Dead? How Is Bhai Connected To Sidhu Moosewala

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gangster Goldy Brar, who is a prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has resurfaced in the news after several media reports claimed his demise in a fatal shooting incident in the United States. So far, there has been no official confirmation about his demise or any other information.

However, the news has fuelled a wide range of speculations about the gangster, who once came into the news after he issued death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Interestingly, the fake news of Goldy Brar's death fuelled several social media reactions eulogising Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Goldy Brar's connectionIn 2023, Goldy Brar called Salman Khan his next target after he took responsibility for the Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala's murder. In his death threat, Brar said that his next target is Salman Khan. He also said that he would keep trying to kill his enemies till they achieved success is Goldy Brar?Brar is a prime suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Despite coming from a family with a police background, Brar chose to become an underworld gangster. He was born in 1994 in Punjab and completed his graduation from the state. According to reports, he is operating from Canada Goldy Brar's death news

According to several media reports, Goldy Brar was fatally shot in the US after he was attacked on April 30 in Fairmont and Holt Avenue. He was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants when he was standing outside with his friends. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital behind Goldy Brar's death claimAmid speculations about Brar's death, the US Police have rejected the reports claiming his death in a shooting incident in California.“If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is 'Goldy Brar', we can confirm that this is not true,” Lieutenant William J. Dooley to IANS.

MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108164761