Dine Under Stars At Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Treat your taste buds to perfection with Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan's exquisite dishes at its signature restaurant The Beast.

Located on the 26th floor of Crowne Tower in Gulshan, guests can embark on a tantalising culinary journey.

Guests can start their feast with delicious mushroom soup or seafood and shrimp bisque. Then they can indulge in delicious starters like gambas pil-pil, beetroot carpaccio, beef tartare, mushroom croquettes, crab cake, octopus, caprese, peppered steak salad and chargrilled chicken.

Of the mains, guests have the option to choose from delectable items like green and yellow zucchini risotto, salmon fillet, magret of duck, slow braised lamb shank, chicken scallopini, lobster tail linguini and chicken milanese.







Furthermore, among the popular grill items, guests can enjoy mouth-watering delicacies like tenderloin, ribeye, t-bone, garlic and herb marinated baby chicken (half/whole), 700 gm entrecote bone-on for two, duck breast honey and soya marinated, lobster tail with garlic butter, whole red snapper for two and whole koral fish for two.

Guests can enjoy the dishes with popular sauces like café de paris butter/hollandaise/peppercorn/jus or sides such as sautéed spinach/potato puree/potato gratin/roasted mixed vegetables/rice or broccoli with almond butter.

To finish off the feast, guests can have the tummy-pleasing desserts of The Beast like crème brulee, chocolate fondant, pineapple tart tatin, chocolate ganache/white chocolate mousse/salted caramel, selection of ice cream or selection of fresh sliced fruits.