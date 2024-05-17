Anjali Murder Case: Karnataka Police Arrests Key Accused With Severe Injuries

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Karnataka Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of killing a young woman after she allegedly rejected his marriage proposal accused, identified as Girish alias Vishwa stabbed Anjali Ambiger (20) multiple times at her home at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi, Karnataka on Wednesday and went absconding: Horrific stabbing in Hubbali after woman rejects advancesHe allegedly threatened the victim of killing her in the same manner as a 21-year-old Hubballi college student who was stabbed to death by her former classmate police arrested the accused on Thursday night in connection with a case Hiremath case: Karnataka murder accused's mother denies 'love jihad' claimsHubli Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told ANI news agency, \"He has severe face and head injury for which he needs treatment, after the treatment we will take him into custody for further investigation... He was on his way from Banglore to Goa and from there he wanted to go to Mumbai... He says that the girl has started blocking him and it enraged him, but that's his version which needs to be checked\".Man kills woman, attacks RPF personnel at Howrah railway stationA police inspector and a woman head constable were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty over the murder of the young woman. The victim's family has alleged that they had complained to the police that the accused had threatened the victim with meeting the same fate as 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by her former classmate at her college campus in Hubballi on April 18. They also alleged that the police did not take the complaint seriously in April, Neha Hiremath (21) was stabbed to death allegedly by her former classmate, Fayaz Khodunaik, at the campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad, where she was a first-year MCA student police arrested Fayaz within hours of the incident and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The CID took Fayaz's custody and was later brought to Hubballi from Dharwad.

