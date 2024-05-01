Cryptonewsbreaks Bitcoin Events Presents Two Premier Events Set To Uniquely Showcase Africa's Crypto And Web3 Ecosystems

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin Events

recently announced two premier events in South Africa: the Crypto Fest 2024, a thrilling crypto extravaganza, and the Blockchain Africa Conference 2024, an event intended to unite the African Web3 community. The Crypto Fest 2024 is scheduled to take place at the renowned DHL Stadium in Green Point, Cape Town, from October 10 to 12, 2024. The event promises an unparalleled experience for crypto enthusiasts worldwide. It will span three action-packed days, featuring engaging networking activities, captivating workshops, vibrant exhibitions, and insightful discussions led by industry experts. Bitcoin Events' second event, the highly anticipated 10th edition of the Blockchain Africa Conference, is set to take place at the prestigious CSIR International Convention Center in Pretoria (Tshwane) on November 20, 2024. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, developers, innovators, and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond for insightful discussions, ground-breaking innovations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. An extension of the conference, a networking event will be held in Cape Town on November 22, 2024, offering attendees the chance to connect with the vibrant Cape Town Web3 community.“Whether you're a seasoned blockchain enthusiast well-versed in Africa's crypto ecosystem or new to the space, the Crypto Fest and Blockchain Africa Conference provide a unique platform to learn, connect, and draw inspiration from the visionaries shaping Africa's digital future,” reads the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Bitcoin Events

Over a span of a decade, Bitcoin Events has proudly stood as Africa's pioneering events company dedicated solely to the realms of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 technologies. Welcoming over 17,500 attendees from 165 countries, Bitcoin Events has fostered connections with esteemed individuals and reputable companies leading the charge in the blockchain space. With its far-reaching influence, Bitcoin Events remains committed to empowering Africa through its world-class events, driving forward the region's blockchain ecosystem. Learn more at

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN