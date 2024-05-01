Information About Umerov's Alleged Resignation Is Fake - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information about the alleged resignation of Rustem Umerov from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine and his appointment as Minister of Infrastructure instead of Oleksandr Kubrakov is fake.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Center has verified the information with the relevant structures and notes that this information is not true," the Center said.

video aboutUkrainian passports being shared in Polish segment of social media site

The Center emphasizes that it is important to work very carefully with information related to the Defense Forces, as the security of the state depends on it.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian propaganda is trying to manipulate the topic of the presidential election in Ukraine.