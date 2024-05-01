Kuwaiti Artist's Work Imitated By Female Students At Naqsh Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Students of Bayan High School for Girls, Wednesday, imitated the artistic works of distinguished Kuwaiti artist Sami Mohammad in honor of him, with their own touches to the pieces under their teachers' guidance, to create paintings and murals hung in Al-Sadu House in Naqsh Exhibition.

In this regard, artist Sami expressed to KUNA his gratitude for the students and teachers' efforts in creating this exhibition, which was the result of two years of work and guidance, and commended the role of Al-Sadu House for hosting the event.

He stated that he submitted a book from his eight publications to Bayan High School so that his work could be viewed by the students and teachers to help them derive from it, noting that he collects pictures of his various artistic works including Sadu, sculpture, painting and other forms of art, in eight volumes that were the result of 65 years.

Mohammad stressed the need to embrace talent and hold an annual exhibition for the efforts students to encourage them and help hone their artistic talents.

In a similar statement to KUNA, the Principal of Bayan High School Aalya Dashti said that this exhibition is the second of its kind, as the first edition was three years ago, where the inspiration was the works of Kuwaiti Artist Thuraya Al-Baqsami.

Dashti explained that the idea of the exhibition was recommended by the head of the Art Education Department at Bayan High School Khadija Al-Sayegh, who suggested that one of Kuwait's pioneer artists be chosen, to inspire the female students.

She commended the efforts of the President of Kuwait Sadu Society Sheikha Altaf Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Chairman of the Society's Board of Directors Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Sabah for their sponsorship of the exhibition, and the Ministry of Education efforts and constant support of student's talents.

Exhibition coordinator and head of the Art Education Department at Bayan High School Khadija Al-Sayegh told KUNA that the students created 12 art pieces, noting that Mohammad oversaw those works and directed the students and their teachers.

For her part, high school art education teacher Hajar Al-Abdulraouf told KUNA that some Sadu decorations were added to the inspired artworks to better suit the Sadu House, while student Fatima Al-Zahraa said that she and her classmates created an artwork consisting of wood pieces designed to form one Sami's pieces. (end)

os









MENAFN01052024000071011013ID1108163206