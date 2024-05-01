Oil Shale Distillation Agreement Revoked

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - A law was issued on Wednesday in the Official Gazette to revoke the Law of Ratification of the Surface "Oil Shale" Distillation Agreement signed by the government, represented by the Natural Resources Authority (NRA), and the Karak International Oil Company (KIO).

