Qatar Chamber, Pioneers Training Centre Sign Agreement To Strengthen Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently signed an agreement with Pioneers Training Centre to enhance cooperation in organizing development and administrative training programs, aiming at serving members of the Chamber and the private sector.

QC's Director of the Administrative and Finance Department, Hussain Yousef Al Abdullghani, and CEO of Pioneers Training Centre, Noor Mohamed Al Mansoori, signed the agreement at the Chamber's headquarters.

The agreement aims to bolster cooperation between the two parties by establishing an electronic platform, supported by AI, through which a host of e-training courses will be provided in various fields. These include administrative, legal, engineering, IT, procurement, and other areas relevant to the state's business community.

On this occasion, Hussain Yousef Al Abdullghani emphasized the Chamber's keenness on strengthening cooperation with domestic training centers that offer specialized programs that benefit the Chamber's members and the private sector in general.

He said that the agreement's main objective is to support the private sector and providing training courses that meet the requirements and needs of the Qatari market.

For her part, CEO of Pioneers Training Centre, Noor Mohamed Al Mansoori stressed the significance of signing the agreement with the Chamber, noting that it is an added value for the private sector.

She also said that it aims to assist the private sector's members by introducing a group of training programs whether in person or online by a group of distinguished and experienced trainers.

She also said that all training courses were filmed in highly professional studios by professional trainers who hold specialized international certificates. Al Mansoori highlighted out that Pioneers Centre is a 100% Qatari company, noting that the electronic platform to be launched is the first Arabic content e-training platform developed in Qatar.

She also noted that the platform provides a feature that allows training departments of companies to follow the progress of the training process for their trainees and learn about their training reports.