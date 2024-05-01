King Receives Blinken, Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed the importance of taking immediate action to stop the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Strip and protect innocent civilians, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King called for ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to Gaza through all available means.

His Majesty also warned of the danger of any military operation in Rafah, stressing that the catastrophic effects of the war in Gaza could spread to areas in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the entire region, the statement said.



The King said supporting UNRWA is crucial to enable it to cover the basic needs of nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, as well as other Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation.

His Majesty reaffirmed the significant role that the US plays in creating a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which is the only way to ensure the security of the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the entire region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lambert attended the meeting.

Earlier, Safadi met with Blinken to follow up on the discussions with the Arab Group, which focused on efforts to end the war on Gaza, address the humanitarian catastrophe, prevent the military operation on Rafah, de-escalate in the West Bank, and launch a comprehensive plan to create a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.