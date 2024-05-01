Siemens To Acquire Industrial Drive Technology Business Of Ebm-Papst Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) German engineering Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire the industrial drive technology (IDT) business of ebm-papst .

The business, which employs around 650 people, includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems. These systems are used in free-range driverless transport systems.

The planned acquisition will complement the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and strengthen Siemens' position as a leading solutions provider for flexible production automation.

Cedrik Neike, member of the managing board of Siemens and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries, said:“Ebm-papst's innovative portfolio of mechatronic drive systems and its highly qualified people are an excellent fit for Siemens.

“The acquisition will enable us to tap new business and customer potential in the rapidly growing market for intelligent, battery-powered drive solutions in intralogistics as well as mobile robot solutions.”

