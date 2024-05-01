Ministry Of Environment Launches Public Platform To Introduce The Analysis Of Non-Ionizing Radiation Frequencies In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al- Subaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, launched the public platform to introduce the analysis of non-ionizing radiation frequencies in Qatar, through the official website of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The platform that pertain to the Radiation Control Department aims to enhance the protection of the residents of the country from electromagnetic frequencies emitted by electrical facilities, radio, television, and cellular networks. The radiation monitoring project has achieved its goal of reducing emissions and placing them within safe limits according to the highest international standards, as one of the components of air quality in Qatar.

Accordingly, Dr al-Subaie listened to a detailed explanation of the mechanisms of the Non-Ionizing Radiation Analysis Unit's work, and the important role of the national project for monitoring frequencies, which helps reduce radiation emissions in Qatar. He also reviewed the integrated plan for radiation level monitoring, which measures radiation concentration, identifies its sources, and ensures that radiation levels do not exceed permissible limits according to international standards.

Abdulhadi Nasser al-Marri, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, stressed that the environmental sector continuously develops its tools and programmes to implement the operational plans within the Ministry's sustainable strategy. He highlighted the important role played by the Non-Ionizing Radiation Analysis Unit in monitoring any radiation pollution in Qatar, contributing to the protection and sustainability of the Qatari environment.

Eng Abdulrahman al-Abd Jabbar, Director of the Department of Radiation Protection at the Ministry, pointed out that the launch of the electromagnetic frequency surveillance unit is an important step in the Ministry's efforts to preserve a safe and sustainable local environment. He further stressed the important role played by the Radiation Protection Department in ensuring air quality throughout Qatar.

He pointed out that the national project for monitoring non-ionizing radiation is the first of its kind in the GCC region and the Middle East. It is classified as one of the largest projects implemented globally in monitoring electromagnetic radiation, providing high-precision data on radiation levels in real-time through 60 fixed stations and 15 mobile devices, in addition to many accurate measuring devices.

