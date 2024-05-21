NIA Conducts Searches In Andhra Pradesh’S Rayadurgam Town

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, May 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh in connection with Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The NIA sleuths carried out searches at a house in the Nagula Bowli area of Rayadurgam town.

The agency detained a youth for questioning about his alleged links with the accused in the blast case.

The youth, employed at a software company in Bengaluru, allegedly received a huge amount in his bank account.

The NIA was also conducting raids at the residences of two Coimbatore-based doctors in Tamil Nadu.

The blast at Rameshwaram cafe had occurred on March 1, injuring 10 people.

The NIA on April 12 arrested two accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from West Bengal.