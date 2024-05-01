Pakistani Infiltrator Shot Dead By BSF In J&K's Samba

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 1 (IANS) A Pakistan infiltrator was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in the Samba sector of the international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
BSF sources said that the incident occurred near the border outpost in the Regal area of Samba district.
"The infiltrator was killed when he was trying to cross over to the Indian side near the border fence. The identity of the infiltrator is being ascertained," a source said.
MENAFN01052024000231011071ID1108162344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.