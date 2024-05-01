FedEx Collaborates with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for Sustainable Growth in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 30, 2024 – FedEx, a global leader in logistics and delivery services, is proud to announce its continued association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN program dedicated to providing nutritious meals to school children in India. Through this collaboration, FedEx reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development, aiming to make a positive impact on communities and the environment.



FedEx donated seven electric vehicles to The Akshaya Patra Foundation in Panvel, Delhi, and Narsingi. The conversion of fuel-based vehicles to electric vehicles will enhance the efficiency of meal distribution processes, allowing the foundation to allocate more resources towards its core mission of feeding and empowering children at the same time, reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, FedEx supported mid-day meals for 5,50,000 children.



Together, FedEx and The Akshaya Patra Foundation introduced electric vehicles (EVs) for distribution of mid-day meals, and assistance for administrative purposes, particularly advocacy efforts related to the Mid-Day Meal program. In 2022, FedEx teamed-up with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support various sustainable projects, including the installation of solar panels in Panvel, the distribution of electric bikes in Bellary, and the provision of 137,602 mid-day meals to school children, across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.



Mr. Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President India Operations and Customer Experience, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, expressed, “At FedEx, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our own operations. We aim to inspire businesses and communities worldwide to adopt sustainable practices, thereby creating a ripple effect. Our collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation drives these

broader sustainability efforts by integrating solutions such as EVs and solar panels into their daily operations, benefitting the environment and transforming the lives of millions of children.”



Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, expressed his gratitude for FedEx's ongoing partnership and shared his thoughts on the impact of their collaboration: "We are immensely grateful for FedEx's continued support in our mission to nourish the future of India. Their commitment to sustainability and community welfare aligns perfectly with our goals, and together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of children across the country. With FedEx's support, we are not only providing meals but also driving positive change and creating a brighter future for generations to come."





