Intensive Efforts By QRCS Doctors To Rescue War-Wounded People In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) said that despite the challenges, its doctors are working around the clock to save the war-wounded in hospitals in the Gaza Strip, noting that the majority of operations consist of stopping bleeding, lung repair, diaphragm wall repair, and direct operations on the heart, esophagus, and blood vessels.

QRCS noted that it works in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza to continue providing health services represented by its doctors performing surgical operations in Gaza hospitals, most notably chest and heart surgeries, emergency medicine interventions, and psychological treatment services for victims and services for endocrine diseases and diabetes. QRCS emphasized that it places, as one of its priorities, the support of the health sector in the Strip, through continuing diligent efforts to bring medicines and medical consumables to hospitals within its projects implemented in Gaza, in coordination with local partners to ensure that the wounded and victims receive health services urgently.

In that regard, QRCS Consultant for Thoracic Surgery in the Gaza Strip Dr. Raed Al Arini indicated that the total operations he performed, since the first week of the war in October, exceeded 1,800 operations in hospitals in the central and southern Gaza Strip, despite the acute shortage of medicines and medical consumables, in addition to the tragedy resulting from the difficulty of the job due to the destruction of hospitals and health facilities in Gaza and the targeting of medical personnel.