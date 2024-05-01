               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Futures Fall Ahead Of U.S. Fed Rate Decision


5/1/2024 9:12:18 AM

  Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 1, 2024

    Futures Fall Ahead of U.S. Fed Rate Decision
    S&P 500 futures slipped Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision.
    Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dipped 76 points, or 0.2%, to 37,917.
    Futures for the broader index lost 17.25 points, or 0.3%, to 5,049.75.
    Futures for the NASDAQ Composite sank 102 points, or 0.6%, to 17,469.25.
    Amazon advanced about 2% following better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter, while chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 6% after issuing an in-line revenue forecast for the current quarter. Super Micro Computer slid 13% as revenue came in slightly below
    the Street's consensus estimates.
    Elsewhere, Starbucks tumbled 13% after the coffee giant slashed its outlook following disappointing same-store sales, while CVS Health tanked 13% after posting disappointing earnings and cutting its profit guidance.
    Several notable earnings reports are also scheduled for release Wednesday, with Qualcomm and DoorDash on deck for the afternoon.
    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index faded 0.3% Wednesday, while most markets throughout Asia were closed for Labour Day
    Oil prices caved $1.19 to $80.74 U.S. a barrel.
    Gold prices eked up 10 cents to $2,321.20 U.S. an ounce.




