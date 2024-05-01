Moh Signs Nurse Training Agreement With OCHS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health (MoH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oman College of Health Sciences (OCHS) to train nursing staff in various fields and enhance the quality of healthcare as part of an initiative to develop the healthcare workforce and establish a training project aimed at improving the skills of nursing personnel.

In a press statement Wednesday, the ministry stated that the MoU, signed in the presence of the Deputy Minister Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Director of Nursing Services Dr. Eman Al-Awadi, along with representatives from the Omani side, is a vital step in line with the ministry's commitment to implementing a capacity development project within the government's action plan.

MoH emphasized the importance of the memorandum considering the preparations of the Nursing Services Department, with support and supervision from the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi, for the development and overseeing training programs and the preparation and implementation of specialized training programs.

It clarified that the objective is to train as many nursing staff as possible in various fields to develop clinical and technical skills, enhance healthcare communication skills, and improve management and leadership skills, as trained teams attending the training programs will subsequently train new teams in their workplaces.

The course focuses on training nursing staff in providing care for critical cases, developing and enhancing clinical skills, and utilizing advanced medical technology in intensive care, which in turn improves nurses' understanding of healthcare principles in intensive care. (end)

