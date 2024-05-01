Myanmar's Amb. To Kuwait Applauds KRCS' Humanitarian Efforts Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Myanmar's Ambassador to Kuwait U Chan Aye acclaimed on Wednesday Kuwait Red Crescent Society's (KRCS) efforts in supporting humanity and relief works around the world.

This came in a statement for KUNA after his meeting with Deputy Chairman of KRCS Anwar Al-Hasawi, saying that KRCS is a pioneer in providing relief services for many parts of the world, expressing his appreciation for these exceptional efforts to relief those affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

He added that the meeting discussed ways of enhancing cooperation with KRCS and coordination with Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) that would benefit both countries.

On his part, Al-Hasawi welcomed the Ambassador's visit to KRCS headquarters to be briefed with its efforts, mechanisms and achievements.

He expressed his willingness to strengthen the partnership between the two sides in order to achieve the goals of KRCS in providing support and aid to those in need.

He pointed out that both sides discussed ways of reinforcing cooperation between KRCS and all humanitarian authorities in Myanmar on all fields. (end)

