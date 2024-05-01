Airbus reveals positive Q1 outputs, robust aircraft deliveries

(MENAFN) In its recent announcement, Airbus disclosed its successful delivery of 142 commercial aircraft during the initial quarter of 2024, marking a positive start to the year ending March 31, 2024. Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance despite persistent challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. Faury highlighted the delivery of 142 commercial aircraft during the period as a significant achievement.



Faury further elaborated on Airbus's strategic initiatives, noting a surge in demand for wide-body aircraft and signaling plans to ramp up production rates of A350 aircraft to 12 units per month by 2028. This decision underscores Airbus's commitment to meeting increasing market demands while reinforcing its production capabilities through targeted investments in the production system. Faury reiterated Airbus's unwavering commitment to its core values, emphasizing safety, quality, integrity, compliance, and security as fundamental pillars guiding the company's operations.



The first quarter of 2024 saw Airbus securing a total of 170 orders for commercial aircraft, reflecting a notable increase from the 156 orders recorded during the same period in 2023. Additionally, the cumulative number of orders for commercial aircraft until the end of March 2024 reached 8,626, underscoring Airbus's enduring market appeal and strong order book.



Beyond commercial aircraft, Airbus Helicopters also witnessed a surge in orders, recording 63 orders compared to 39 orders in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Airbus Defense and Space secured orders valued at 2 billion euros, slightly lower than the 2.5 billion euros recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.



Overall, Airbus reported a robust 9% increase in combined revenues, reaching 12.8 billion euros compared to 11.8 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023. The company's delivery of 142 commercial aircraft during the period comprised a diverse range, including 12 A220 aircraft, 116 A320 family aircraft, 7 A330 family aircraft, and 7 A350 family aircraft. These figures underscore Airbus's resilience and agility in navigating challenging market conditions while continuing to meet customer demands and drive growth across its portfolio.

