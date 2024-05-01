Politics With Michelle Grattan: Anne Summers Says We Need Much More Information On Male Perpetrators Of Violence Against Women

Author: Michelle Grattan

The Prime Minister and state and territory leaders met on Wednesday as the national cabinet to discuss a crisis gripping Australia – the horrific number of women murdered this year.

The killings have shocked the nation and led to mass demonstrations across the country last weekend.

In this podcast, we're joined by Dr Anne Summers, a longtime writer and advocate on women's issues.

Half a century ago, Summers helped start Elsie, Australia's first women's refuge. She's currently a professor at the University of Technology Sydney's business school, where she specialises in domestic and family violence issues.

On what came out of the national cabinet meeting, Summers says:

The explosion of technology has brought some extremely harmful effects for women, with the spread of cyberstalking:

Summers says it's vital we find out more about the perpetrators of the crimes against women, instead of only focusing on the victims:



