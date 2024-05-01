               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Politics With Michelle Grattan: Anne Summers Says We Need Much More Information On Male Perpetrators Of Violence Against Women


5/1/2024 5:06:26 AM
Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Prime Minister and state and territory leaders met on Wednesday as the national cabinet to discuss a crisis gripping Australia – the horrific number of women murdered this year.

The killings have shocked the nation and led to mass demonstrations across the country last weekend.

In this podcast, we're joined by Dr Anne Summers, a longtime writer and advocate on women's issues.

Half a century ago, Summers helped start Elsie, Australia's first women's refuge. She's currently a professor at the University of Technology Sydney's business school, where she specialises in domestic and family violence issues.

On what came out of the national cabinet meeting, Summers says:

The explosion of technology has brought some extremely harmful effects for women, with the spread of cyberstalking:

Summers says it's vital we find out more about the perpetrators of the crimes against women, instead of only focusing on the victims:

  • Domestic violence
  • Violence against women
  • Politics with Michelle Grattan
  • Cyberstalking
  • National cabinet

The Conversation

MENAFN01052024000199003603ID1108160381


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search