WHO head expresses concern over possible Israeli ground invasion of Rafah

(MENAFN) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern on Tuesday regarding the potential Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, a city where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



Tedros stated that a full-scale invasion of Rafah would result in a humanitarian catastrophe and appealed to Israel to refrain from such actions. He urged all parties involved to prioritize efforts toward achieving a ceasefire and establishing lasting peace.



These statements followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration on Tuesday of intentions to invade Rafah, regardless of ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. Netanyahu asserted the Israeli army's readiness to enter Rafah to dismantle Hamas' military units, with or without a formal agreement.



These developments coincide with reports of discussions between Hamas and Israel regarding a potential new ceasefire agreement to halt the conflict in Gaza.



Israel has been conducting an intensive offensive in Gaza since October 7th, triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties. The toll includes over 34,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with thousands more sustaining injuries. The ongoing violence has led to widespread destruction and severe shortages of essential supplies.



After more than six months of conflict, large portions of Gaza now lie in ruins, forcing 85 percent of the enclave's population into internal displacement amidst harsh conditions exacerbated by a blockade restricting access to food, water, and medicine, as reported by the UN.



Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January calling for an end to genocidal acts and the implementation of measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

