Identifying Narendra Modi, Indian strongman looking for third period in this year`s polls

(MENAFN) As India anticipates its 18th parliamentary election, all eyes are on the incumbent leader, Narendra Damodardas Modi, whose bid for a third term as Prime Minister under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to reshape the nation's trajectory. If the BJP secures victory as expected on June 4, Modi's legacy will be further etched into the annals of Indian history, marking a pivotal moment in the country's journey from independence to modernization.



Spanning from the end of British colonial rule in 1947 to Modi's initial ascent to power in 2014, India witnessed a period of consolidation and transition in nation-building and identity formation. However, it is Modi's vision for the future that has captured the imagination of both supporters and detractors alike, with the upcoming election serving as a referendum on the irreversible transformation he envisions for India.



Central to Modi's agenda is the ambitious goal of propelling India into a USD5 trillion economy by 2027, a substantial leap from its current USD3.5 trillion status. Looking ahead to India's 100th year of independence in 2047, he envisions a staggering USD35 trillion economy, accompanied by a remarkable increase in per capita income. Such aspirations underscore Modi's commitment to ushering in a new era of economic prosperity and global competitiveness.



Modi's personal journey from humble beginnings adds a compelling dimension to his political narrative, particularly resonating with voters in northern India, where his popularity remains strong. Born in a village in northeastern Gujarat, a state renowned for its mercantile heritage, Modi emerged from a family situated outside the upper echelons of India's rigid caste hierarchy. His ascent from a chaiwala (tea-seller) to the highest office in the land symbolizes the promise of upward mobility and meritocracy in a society characterized by entrenched social stratification.



As Modi seeks to secure a third term, his leadership stands at a crossroads, poised to shape India's trajectory for decades to come. Whether viewed as a visionary architect of progress or a polarizing figure with a divisive agenda, there is no denying the indelible mark he has left on Indian politics and society. The outcome of the upcoming election will not only determine the course of Modi's legacy but also the future direction of the world's largest democracy.

