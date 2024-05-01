Czech law enforcement drop supposed Russian bombardment case

(MENAFN) After a decade-long investigation, Czech police have decided to shelve the probe into the destruction of ammunition warehouses, despite maintaining their belief that Russian military intelligence was responsible for the explosions. The incidents, which occurred in October and December 2014 in Vrbetice, resulted in the deaths of two Czech nationals. Initial reports from Prague suggested that the warehouses were storing ammunition destined for Ukraine, and the explosions were orchestrated by Russian operatives to thwart the shipment.



The fallout from the explosions strained diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Russia, leading to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats by Prague in April 2021. Russia responded in kind to the diplomatic tit-for-tat. However, despite the suspicions and political tensions, the investigation into the alleged Russian involvement has now been officially closed.



Jiri Mazanek, the head of the National Central Office against Organized Crime of the Czech Criminal Police and Investigation Service, stated that while Russian military intelligence had the capability to cause the explosions, there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges. Mazanek noted that although it is believed that Russian operatives traveled to the Czech Republic around the time of the bombings before swiftly returning to Russia, there are gaps in the information regarding their movements within the country and the specific tasks they carried out.



The decision to close the case raises questions about the extent of Russian involvement in the explosions and highlights the challenges faced by investigators in gathering conclusive evidence in complex cases with geopolitical implications. Despite the closure of the investigation, the events surrounding the Vrbetice explosions continue to reverberate politically, serving as a reminder of the delicate diplomatic balance between the Czech Republic and Russia.

