AUS rises to top 150 universities in THE Asia University Rankings

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, April 30, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has made notable strides and is now positioned among the top 150 universities in Asia in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Ranking for 2024. This marks a significant advancement from its previous standing among the top 250 universities in Asia last year.



The updated methodology in the Asia University Rankings 2024 reflects recent changes in THE World University Rankings, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of research-intensive universities across five core missions: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry. AUS' improved ranking attests to the university's commitment to providing a top-tier educational experience and advancing impactful research.



"As we celebrate this significant achievement, we are proud of the progress we have made in enhancing the reputation and standing of AUS in Asia. Our continued dedication to excellence in education and research has propelled us forward, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a world-class learning environment for our students," said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.







MENAFN01052024007194015449ID1108159935