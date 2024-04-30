Swiss Parliament Calls For Partial Resumption Of UNRWA Funding

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- The foreign affairs committee of the National Council of Switzerland (parliament) has expressed its desire to maintain partial support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), but has set conditions.According to Euronews, the committee asked the Federal Council to make an initial payment to UNRWA, but stipulated that the relief organization must be able to guarantee that Swiss funds will be used only for emergency and humanitarian aid, noting that it will leave it to the Federal Council to determine the amount of the first payment.