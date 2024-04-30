ECI Reschedules Anantnag Polling Date From May 7 To May 25

According to the statement issued by the ECI, Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, Secretary ECI, has stated that the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Lok Sabha vide its Press Note dated 16th March, 2024.

“Accordingly, the notification for 3rd Phase was issued on 12th April, 2024 and the Poll Day was scheduled on 7th May, 2024. Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu & Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process,” Prasad said.

He however, stated that the commission after considering report from UT administration as well as analyzing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024.

The elections for the constituency will now be held on May 25th, 2024.

The decision comes after several leaders including Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Imran Ansari and others had approached the Election Commission requesting for rescheduling of polls to the seat due to adverse weather condition.

The Election Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather and accessibility to the region which covers parts of South Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

Former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.

The constituency will decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti who is facing a challenge from NC leader Mian Altaf.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now