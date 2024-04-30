Women Factory Workers In Peshawar Face Exploitation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Asiya Bibi, a pseudonymous worker in a Peshawar garment factory, has lifted the veil on the appalling conditions endured by her and around 400 fellow workers for the past six years.

In a candid conversation with TNN, Bibi revealed the grim reality of working without written contracts, relying solely on employment cards as evidence of their precarious positions.

According to Bibi, the factory management exerts strict control over attendance, manipulating records to appear compliant with labor regulations while depriving workers of overtime pay and essential benefits like sick leave and maternity leave. The absence of adequate restroom facilities is a particular source of distress, with complaints often met with threats of dismissal or wage deductions.

Transitioning from a larger factory with marginally better conditions, Bibi underscores the heightened challenges faced by workers in smaller establishments. These include widespread violations such as substandard wages, short-term contracts, and the exploitation of child labor. Moreover, women workers, many of whom lack awareness of their rights, endure harassment in silence, fearing reprisals from management.

Legal expert Kainat Mohib Kakakhel has condemned the absence of childcare facilities and pension benefits for these women, emphasizing the urgent need for a robust complaints mechanism and policy enforcement to safeguard their rights.

Kakakhel stresses that the exploitation of women workers constitutes a grave violation of national labor laws and international human rights standards, demanding swift action to address these systemic injustices.