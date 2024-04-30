Zelensky Thanks Latvia For Another Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the Latvian government for the decision to provide a new military assistance package with a special emphasis on the supply of additional air defense systems and drones.
The head of state announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.
"I thank Latvia and Prime Minister Evika Silina for today's decision to provide a new military assistance package with a special emphasis on the supply of additional air defense systems and drones," Zelensky wrote.
"we extremely appreciate Latvia's stable support for Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP per year, as well as the clarity of the goal."
Ukraine receives more than 325 t of power equipment from Latvia
"Russia is a threat to the existence of everyone in Europe, not just Ukraine. By protecting the lives of Ukrainians from Russian terror, we are protecting the entire Euro-Atlantic community for decades to come," the President emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 30, the Latvian government approved a new batch of military aid to Ukraine , which will include, among other things, short-range anti-aircraft guns and surveillance drones.
