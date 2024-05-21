Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed For Traffic

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said.
Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work.ADVERTISEMENT
In addition to the highway closure, traffic between Jammu and other destinations such as Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, and Srinagar have also been suspended.
However, officials said traffic is operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens Vehicles After 2 Days Landslides Block Srinagar-Jammu National Highway
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21052024000215011059ID1108238698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.