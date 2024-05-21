A Solar Power Policy Crisis For Pakistan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Pakistani government's recent announcement to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the impending shift from net metering to gross metering for rooftop solar panels has sparked considerable concern.

This policy change, driven by the need to address financial challenges in the energy sector, aims to discourage the use of rooftop solar panels by altering how consumers are compensated for the electricity they generate.

However, the potential repercussions of this move could exacerbate the already high cost of electricity and stifle the growth of renewable energy in Pakistan. Currently, under the net metering system, consumers can offset their electricity consumption with the power generated by their rooftop solar panels.

A bidirectional meter measures both the electricity generated and consumed, allowing consumers to reduce their reliance on expensive grid electricity. This system not only makes solar investments financially viable but also promotes energy independence and reduces the strain on the national grid.

In contrast, gross metering requires consumers to sell all the electricity generated by their solar panels to the grid at a fixed Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) and then buy back the electricity they consume at retail rates.

This setup involves two unidirectional meters: one measuring the energy exported to the grid and the other measuring the energy imported from the grid. While this might simplify billing for power distribution companies, it significantly reduces the financial incentives for consumers to invest in solar energy.

The shift to gross metering is poised to have severe economic consequences for residential consumers and industries alike. Currently, consumers benefit from lower electricity bills by generating and consuming their own solar power.

UK's 7th-gen fighter is the future of airpower However, under gross metering, they would sell electricity to the grid at 11 rupees per unit and buy it back at retail rates, which can go up to 62 rupees per unit after including various surcharges and adjustments. This disparity would make solar investments financially unviable, leading to a decline in solar adoption. Industries that have been increasingly relying on captive power generation through solar energy to mitigate high grid electricity costs would also suffer. The proposed gross metering policy would force them to sell all generated power to the grid and repurchase it at higher rates, thereby increasing operational costs and potentially reducing their competitiveness in the global market. Moreover, this proposed policy change undermines Pakistan's efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. The current net metering system has facilitated a rapid increase in rooftop solar installations, contributing to a more sustainable and diversified energy mix. By discouraging solar adoption, the government risks stalling progress toward its renewable energy targets and increasing reliance on fossil fuels, which contradicts global trends and climate commitments. The rationale behind the policy shift is primarily to address financial losses faced by power distribution companies and manage idle capacity payments. However, this approach seems to prioritize short-term financial gains over long-term sustainability and energy security. To address these challenges constructively, several steps can be considered. Instead of entirely shifting to gross metering, a balanced approach could be adopted. This would involve maintaining net metering for smaller residential consumers while implementing gross metering for larger commercial installations. Such a balance can ensure that residential consumers continue to benefit from solar investments while addressing the financial concerns of power distribution companies. The government should also renegotiate capacity payments with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce the financial burden on the energy sector. While most contracts have been renegotiated, efforts should continue to include Chinese IPPs under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreements. This renegotiation could lead to a significant reduction in overall electricity costs, which would benefit consumers and the economy at large. Additionally, offering subsidies or tax incentives for solar panel installations can offset the reduced financial benefits under gross metering. This approach could encourage continued investment in solar energy while easing the transition to the new metering system. Financial incentives would help maintain the momentum of solar adoption, ensuring that Pakistan's renewable energy goals remain on track.



Addressing inefficiencies in the power system, such as reducing theft and leakages, can also help lower overall electricity costs. Improved grid management and technological upgrades can enhance the reliability and efficiency of electricity distribution. By tackling these systemic issues, the government can create a more sustainable and cost-effective energy sector. Engaging with stakeholders, including consumers, industry representatives, and renewable energy advocates, is crucial. Their input can help refine policies to balance economic, environmental and social objectives. Open dialogue and collaboration can lead to more effective and equitable solutions that benefit all parties involved. The proposed shift from net metering to gross metering in Pakistan represents a significant policy change with far-reaching implications. While addressing financial challenges in the energy sector is necessary, it is equally important to ensure that policies do not stifle the growth of renewable energy or place undue burdens on consumers and industries. By adopting a balanced and inclusive approach, the government can achieve its financial objectives while promoting sustainable energy solutions and protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Sehr Rushmeen is an Islamabad–based freelance researcher. She received a MPhil from National Defence University (NDU) in Strategic Studies and her BSc from University of London (UOL) in International Relations. She may be followed on X at @rushmeentweets and reached by email on ...