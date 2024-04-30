War Update: 96 Combat Clashes On Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 30, a total of 96 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invasion troops.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched a missile attack and 29 airstrikes, as well as 109 rocket salvos on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes. No signs of an offensive grouping being formed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the Russian territory bordering Ukraine. The enemy goes on subversive missions, shelling Ukrainian settlements from across the border and increasing the intensity of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Vodolahy and Yamne (Sumy region), Vesele, Kharkiv, and Vovchansk (Kharkiv region). More than 30 settlements, including Khrinivka (Chernihiv region), Korenok, Volfyne, Velyka Berizka, and Yunakivka (Sumy region), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupiansk and Lyman axes: the Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the vicinities of Berestove and Kopanky (Kharkiv region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the vicinities of Novojehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Serebrianske forestry (Luhansk region), and Terny (Donetsk region). The adversary launched an airstrike in the area of Serebryanske forestry. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhniokamians'ke, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), where the enemy attempted to improve its tactical position. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Rozdolivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks near Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove (Donetsk region), where the enemy made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka and Yevhenivka (Donetsk region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Arkhanhelske, Novopokrovske, and Umanske (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Urozhaine (Donetsk region), where the invaders, with air support, made 10 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. The invaders launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region). The Russian fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, using air attacks, launched two assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region). Enemy airstrikes hit vicinities of Storozheve (Donetsk region) and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region). Around 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Bilohirya, Robotyne, and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia region), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. On Tuesday, the invaders executed two unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson region). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, and Yantarne (Kherson region). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, and Tokarivka (Kherson region).

During April 30, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 12 Russian manpower clusters.

The Ukrainian missile forces hit another enemy cluster.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders on Tuesday morning twice attempted to storm the island of Nestryha which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops.