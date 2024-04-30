DP World Steps Up Southeast Asia Expansion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) DP World is stepping up trade and logistics connectivity in Southeast Asia through a series of strategic investments that expand its presence and enhance supply chain management across the region.

In line with the expansion strategy, DP World Group chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, signed last week a partnership agreement in Malaysia and opened two new facilities in the Philippines.

The global ports operator signed an agreement with Sabah Ports – a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's publicly-listed Suria Capital Holding– to establish a partnership to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port in Sabah. The collaboration doubles the port's handling capacity, transforming the state into a pivotal trade hub within the Asean Growth Area, DP World said.

In the Philippines, Sulayem inaugurated a major upgrade at the Batangas Passenger Terminal, which has doubled capacity to 8 million passengers a year. Located 110 km from Manila, the terminal serves as the country's largest inter-island hub, enhancing connectivity between mainland Luzon and the surrounding island provinces. The initiative was officiated by Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines.

Sulayem opened the new Tanza Barge Terminal at Cavite, providing a direct sea link to Manila and making the transport of goods to and from the capital more seamless. The terminal is expected to handle up to 240,000 TEUs a year and save approximately 150,000 truck trips annually.

“The Asia Pacific region is a cornerstone of our global growth strategy. As the world's largest and fastest-growing market for outsourced logistics, we see immense potential here. We are committed to driving regional growth through partnerships and investments that improve trade connectivity for local businesses and communities,” said Sulayem.

DP World has been actively expanding its footprint across the region since establishing Singapore as its Asia Pacific headquarters in 2021. Today, it operates 19 ports and terminals in Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

“We see significant potential in Southeast Asia as a growing hub for global trade, driven by strong economic growth and intra-regional trade. And investments in the region will continue as companies explore ways to build resilience into their supply chains through diversification,” said the chairman.

In March, Dubai Chambers has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with DP World. The agreement will enable the chambers to leverage DP World's global network to establish and host international representative offices at the group's facilities around the world in support of the Dubai Global initiative.

The partnership aligns with the goals of the Dubai Global initiative, which aims to establish 50 international representative offices by 2030 to attract foreign direct investment, multinational companies, and global talent to the emirate.

Also in March, DP World inaugurated the latest in a string of more than 100 freight forwarding offices across the world, marking a significant expansion aimed at supporting customers navigating the complexities of global trade.

In response to increasing disruptions to global trade – from climate change, geopolitics, and macroeconomic challenges – DP World has embarked on a bold initiative to bolster its commitment to its customers.

The offices already employ 1,000 staff, adding to DP World's already 108,000-strong team and this is expected to grow significantly over the next 12 months, helping move more than 10 per cent of global trade every year.