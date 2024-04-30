Liverpool FC And AXA Celebrate Continued Growth Of Its Successful Partnership Until 2029

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) LIVERPOOL, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 -







2018: AXA signed as LFC's Official Insurance Partner

2019: AXA becomes principal partner and the club's Official Training Kit Partner

2020: Secures naming rights for AXA Training Centre 2023: Secures naming rights for AXA Melwood Training Centre and becomes Official Global Training Partner

Liverpool FC and Official Global Training Partner AXA have agreed to a five-year extension, continuing their long-term meaningful partnership until at least 2029.AXA, global insurance leader with 147,000 employees across the world, joined the LFC partner family as the club's Official Insurance Partner in 2018. Built upon shared common values and aspirations on and off the pitch, the partnership has grown and evolved over the past several seasons with AXA demonstrating its commitment to the LFC men's team and women's team. As Official Global Training Partner, from the outset, AXA has been striving to support the common goal of promoting well-being, a healthy lifestyle and supporting progress.The partnership between Liverpool and AXA has been marked by numerous milestones. AXA has proudly been featured on all Liverpool FC training kits since 2019 when it became the club's Official Training Kit Partner. In 2020, AXA expanded its partnership to include the naming rights of a new state-of-the-art training facility – the AXA Training Centre – in Kirkby. The renewed agreement saw AXA expand its original training kit relationship to one focused more holistically on training and helped kickstart the beginning of a new chapter in the club's illustrious history.AXA and LFC further strengthened their partnership when the club welcomed Melwood back to the LFC family as the new home to LFC Women, officially known as the AXA Melwood Training Centre. The move back to this legendary location steeped in history opened another exciting chapter for the women's team and girls' academy, enabling them to continue to compete at the highest level, attracting, developing and retaining the best talent in the game.Both state-of-the-art facilities have played a pivotal role in nurturing talent and achieving success on the pitch, further solidifying AXA's commitment to both the women's and men's teams and supporting the development of football at all levels. Specifically, the AXA Melwood Training Centre embodies AXA's dedication to empowering women in sports. In a world where female athletes often face challenges, AXA stands firm in its belief that "Being a woman shouldn't be a risk". The AXA Melwood Training Centre stands as a testament to this commitment, providing a secure and empowering space for the Liverpool FC Women's team and girls' academy to thrive.Ben Latty, Commercial Director at LFC, said: "Partnering with global brands and developing long-term, meaningful relationships is a vital part of our commercial strategy. The naming rights of our state-of-the-art training facilities and AXA's presence on our training kits have been instrumental in our success, and this renewal reaffirms AXA's commitment to our men's and women's teams, our fans, and our communities. We are excited to see how this partnership will continue to grow and evolve."Virginie Berçot, Global Brand Director at AXA, said: "This marks a continuation of our proud and enduring story. We are pleased to announce the extension of our long-term commitment to the club until 2029, following our previous dedication to the women's teams by lending our name to their new training centre seven months ago. Becoming the sole and exclusive Global Training Partner of the club is a significant milestone for us, reaffirming our strategy of a fruitful and purposeful collaboration around our brand priorities."