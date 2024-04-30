Rohini Acharya Net Worth: Lalu Prasad's daughter assets revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya revealed in her affidavit to the returning officer, along with her nomination papers, that she had moveable assets of Rs 2.99 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.82 crore.

Rohini Acharya, who is running for Saran Lok Sabha as a Mahagathbandhan nominee, has moveable and immovable assets of Rs 15.82 crore, according to her affidavit.



Her spouse owns moveable and immovable assets totalling Rs 19.86 crore. Acharya filed her nomination papers for the Saran Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.



Her husband's mobile assets are Rs 6.92 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at Rs

12.94 crore. She has Rs 20 lakh cash

on hand, while her husband has Rs 10 lakh cash.



Acharya has five bank accounts, as well as

gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 29.70 lakh and Rs 3.85 lakh, respectively.

Her spouse owns seven bank accounts, as well as

gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 23.40 lakh and Rs 2.80 lakh, respectively.



According to her statement, her postal address is 208, Kautilya Nagar, MLA Colony, Patna, and she owns a commercial property worth Rs 68.62 lakh in the state capital.

