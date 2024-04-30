Congress Fields Raj Babbar Against BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 30 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday named actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar as its candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Raj Babbar, a senior Congress leader, was previously elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for all the nine seats it is contesting in Haryana.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh from the seat.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has named Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya as its candidate for this seat dominated by the Ahirwal community.

The constituency includes areas of neighbouring Nuh and Rewari districts, along with Gurugram.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rao Inderjit Singh got 8,81,546 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who managed 4,95,290 votes.