Sword-Wielding Man Runs Amok In London; Teenager Killed, Four Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) London, April 30 (IANS) A sword-wielding man stabbed several people in east London on Tuesday, leaving a 14-year-old youth dead, and four others, including two police officers, injured, but out of danger, reports said.

The 36-year-old assailant was chased and apprehended, police said, adding that they were investigating the murderous attack but it's not believed to have been linked to "any acts of terrorism", the BBC reported.

Police were called shortly around 7 a.m. (BST) to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house on Thurlow Gardens, near Hainault Tube station, before subsequent reports of stabbings. As per a video on social media, the man brandishing a sword is seen approaching people's homes and subsequently being chased by police through people's gardens, it said.

Witnesses describe seeing a man holding a "huge sword" and hearing screams.

The victims were taken to a hospital where the youth subsequently succumbed to his injuries, and the others are being treated

The Met Police's Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell told reporters that there was no "ongoing threat" to the public and police were not seeking any other suspects.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the incident as "devastating" and "appalling".

"I'm sure I speak for the entire city when I say our thoughts are with this young child and his family," Khan said, about the deceased youth.

"It breaks my heart not only that this child has lost his life, but two members of our emergency services have risked their own safety to make sure others weren't injured."

Lauding the police, he said that they were "well aware this was a dangerous man" but "risked their own safety to make sure others weren't injured as a consequence of this man's actions".

"It shows the danger our police officers face every day and I thank them for their bravery," he added.

King Charles III's "thoughts and prayers" are with those affected by the attack in Hainault, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Following the horrific scenes in Hainault this morning, the King has asked to be kept fully informed as details of the incident become clearer. His thoughts and prayers are with all those affected - in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life - and he salutes the courage of the emergency services who helped contain the situation," it said.