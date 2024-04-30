Cambodia’s Anti-Drug Department arrests 5 over drug smuggling from adjacent country

(MENAFN) Cambodia's Anti-Drug Department (ADP) announced on Tuesday the arrest of a group of five individuals on charges of drug smuggling from a neighboring country, following the seizure of over 200 kilograms of narcotics. According to the ADP's news release, the suspects, all male and aged between 20 and 50, were apprehended during raids conducted on April 27 in far northeastern Stung Treng province's Borei O'Svay Sen Chey district, following an extensive investigation.



During the crackdowns, law enforcement officials confiscated a significant quantity of illicit substances, including 202.6 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and ecstasy, from the possession of the suspects. Additionally, authorities seized two rifles, one pistol, a vehicle, and a sum of cash during the operations.



In Cambodia, there is no provision for the death penalty for drug traffickers. However, under the country's laws, individuals found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could face a life sentence.



The ADP further revealed that Cambodia recorded a total of 5,489 drug-related suspects apprehended during the period from January to March this year, including over 100 foreigners. During these operations, law enforcement confiscated a substantial quantity of narcotics, amounting to 3.65 tons. The seized drugs predominantly consisted of ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.

