Zelensky, NATO head talk over bolstering aid for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg engaged in discussions centered around bolstering aid for Ukraine during their meeting in Kiev, as reported by the government-run news agency on Monday.



President Zelensky disclosed during a media briefing that they deliberated on Stoltenberg's proposal to establish a specialized fund aimed at providing financial support for Ukrainian defense, with a proposed allocation of 100 billion euros (equivalent to approximately 107 billion U.S. dollars) over a span of five years. Zelensky expressed optimism regarding the feasibility of this initiative, highlighting the readiness of NATO allies to leverage existing mechanisms to materialize this commitment. He underscored Ukraine's anticipation for this additional aid, which is expected to complement the assistance outlined in bilateral agreements pertaining to security guarantees.



In response, Secretary General Stoltenberg affirmed that several NATO members have signaled their intent to ramp up support for Kiev, signaling a collective commitment to fortifying Ukraine's defense capabilities and strategic resilience.



Beyond the discussion on aid provisions, Zelensky and Stoltenberg delved into broader aspects of bilateral relations between Ukraine and NATO. They also addressed the agenda and preparations for the forthcoming NATO summit scheduled to convene in Washington, D.C., United States, from July 9 to 11.



In a gesture of inclusion and partnership, Stoltenberg extended an invitation to President Zelensky to partake in the summit, underscoring the significance of Ukraine's participation in shaping collective security strategies and fostering transatlantic cooperation.



Stoltenberg's visit to Kiev was unannounced, indicating the urgency and importance attached to the discussions and engagements between Ukraine and NATO amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics and security challenges in the region.

MENAFN30042024000045015839ID1108156875