Venetians collide with retaliation law enforcement due to tourist toll

(MENAFN) In response to the introduction of a new entrance fee aimed at curbing over-tourism in Venice, hundreds of residents took to the streets of the iconic Italian city on Thursday in protest. The controversial fee, amounting to approximately USD5.50 (EUR5), is being levied on visitors entering the city between 8:30 am and 4 pm as part of a pilot program initiated by local authorities.



The implementation of the entrance fee, designed to protect Venice's UNESCO World Heritage status and alleviate the strain of excessive tourist numbers, has sparked outrage among residents. Under the new regulations, day-trippers who fail to pay the fee may face fines exceeding $300, while overnight visitors are required to obtain a QR code for access through the city's main entry points.



Despite the stated objectives of reducing overcrowding during peak hours and fostering longer, more sustainable visits, many Venetians have voiced opposition to the measure. Clashes erupted between demonstrators and riot police, with protesters attempting to breach police blockades at Piazzale Roma, one of the city's main arrival points.



Demonstrators wielded banners decrying the introduction of the entrance fee and emphasizing the need for housing and services for residents. The protest also saw mock tickets distributed with slogans such as "Welcome to Veniceland," underscoring concerns about the city's transformation into a commercialized "theme park" for tourists.



The standoff highlights the complex tensions surrounding the issue of over-tourism in Venice, with residents expressing frustration over the perceived commercialization and commodification of their historic city. As debates continue over the balance between tourism revenue and local quality of life, the protests serve as a potent reminder of the deep-seated concerns facing Venice and other popular tourist destinations grappling with similar challenges.

