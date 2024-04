Kuwait Amir Leaves For Egypt On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left for Egypt on a state visit on Tuesday.

His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport by Deputy Amir and Prime Minister Designate Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Imad Al-Atiqi and senior state officials.

His Highness the Amir's accompanying delegation comprises Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior Amiri Diwan officials. (end) mt

